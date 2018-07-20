The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista has suspended visits for dogs to help contain an outbreak of "kennel cough."
Visitors will be unable to view or walk the dogs for approximately two weeks, a news release from the City of Sierra Vista said.
Kennel cough is usually not more serious than the common cold is to humans. However, the disease is contagious. With the proper care, dogs infected with kennel cough are usually non-contagious after 10 days, the release says.
Dogs that do show symptoms of kennel cough must be quarantined.
The shelter has suspended visiting hours to help limit the exposure of the disease and keep the dogs healthy, according to the release.
Visitors can still drop by the shelter to see (and hopefully adopt!) cats and other small pets.