Doggone fast: Athletic canines fly like the wind in sport of flyball

In January, Rife and her husband, Alan Woloscuk, started a new team, Perro Loco, which is the only flyball team in Tucson. One of the teammates drives down from Phoenix and two others commute from Sierra Vista to Tucson to practice with the team.

“It’s the perfect vessel for my passion”

Rife started competing in 4-H at a young age, competing with a “mutty, perfect dog” that she got from the Human Society. She and the dog competed in 4-H together until she graduated from the program, after which Rife got the Australian shepherd that she learned to play flyball with. When her shepherd was plagued with behavior problems, she sought help from Sublime Canine.

“JJ (Belcher, the owner) was really helpful, and then he saw something in me, I guess, and started inviting me to other things besides private lessons with my dog,” Rife said. She previously worked at several local veterinary facilities, and with her background in 4-H, it seemed like a natural fit. Rife ended up getting Selene through JJ and his wife, Nicole, and the pair hit the ground running from there.

She traveled to California to attend a renowned dog training school and upon her return, started working for Sublime, where she remained for the next five years, up until she purchased Kennel Comfort Pet Motel and Dog Training from a friend in August.