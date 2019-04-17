To help ease overcrowding at the Pima Animal Care Center, about a dozen senior dogs are headed to a Utah shelter.
The dogs left bright and early Wednesday morning and are being driven to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. The sanctuary is home to almost 1,600 homeless animals, PACC says.
Friends of PACC, which is a nonprofit partner of the county animal shelter, is paying for road trip, including the van rental, gas and the hotel stay.
PACC's Rescue Coordinator Liz Cardarelli recently attended an apprenticeship in New Jersey "to work on creating a network of partners and a transport program for PACC," which is where the idea to house some dogs in Utah came from.
PACC hopes to create an official transport program to schedule future trips whenever the shelter gets crowded.
And for those of you in Tucson, adoptions and fostering opportunities are always available in the Old Pueblo. Through April 30, PACC is waiving adoption fees for all "Volunteer Favorites." Their kennels will have a sign that says "I'm a PACC Volunteer Pick."
PACC can be found at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. and is open from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. All pets adopted at PACC come spayed or neutered with vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.