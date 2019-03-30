Nine dogs were rescued from a burning home which claimed the lives of three other dogs in Oro Valley Saturday afternoon, officials say.
Firefighters from the Golder Ranch Fire and Northwest Fire districts responded to the area of Rancho Vistoso and Vistoso Commerce where they found smoke and flames inside the home.
Crews rescued the dogs after extinguishing the fire. Three dogs died in the blaze and three cats are unaccounted for.
The resident evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.
Golder Ranch officials reported that "all of the dogs treated seem to be doing better."
All of the dogs @GRFDAZ treated seem to be doing better #GRFDAZ #CommunityFirst pic.twitter.com/plCyC7nzGf— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) March 30, 2019