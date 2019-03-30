Golder Ranch Fire District personnel assist two animals pulled from a burning house on Tucson's northwest side March 30.

 Golder Ranch Fire District

Nine dogs were rescued from a burning home which claimed the lives of three other dogs in Oro Valley Saturday afternoon, officials say.

Firefighters from the Golder Ranch Fire and Northwest Fire districts responded to the area of Rancho Vistoso and Vistoso Commerce where they found smoke and flames inside the home.

Crews rescued the dogs after extinguishing the fire. Three dogs died in the blaze and three cats are unaccounted for.

The resident evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. 

Golder Ranch officials reported that "all of the dogs treated seem to be doing better."

