Officials are warning community members of a scammer collecting “donations” on behalf of the Tucson Unified School District as recently as last weekend.
The scammer, a woman from the “Dragon Corporation,” was soliciting donations to pay for city of Tucson-mandated vapor intrusion testing at C.E. Rose K-8 School last weekend, according to a TUSD press release.
“Please be aware that this is a SCAM and neither Tucson Unified nor the City of Tucson requires any fee to run the test,” TUSD spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart wrote in the release.
Anyone who has given money to the woman, should call 911 or go to your local Tucson Police Department substation to file a police report, a TPD spokesman said.
“We are truly sorry if you were approached and impacted,” Lenhart wrote.