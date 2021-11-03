Donaldson Elementary students get new tennis shoes thanks to big donation

Donaldson Elementary students walked out of the multipurpose room Wednesday wearing new sneakers thanks to a nonprofit giveaway of several hundred pairs to the school.

The National Shoe Retailers Association, in partnership with the Soles4Souls nonprofit, donated 500 pairs of New Balance shoes to Amphitheater Public Schools. About 230 pairs were being given to Donaldson students, the district’s communications director said.

“I think they’re just going to walk out of here so excited. Many of them will probably wear their new shoes for the rest of the day,” Amphi spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela said, minutes before the students received their new shoes. “And also, thanks to the generosity of the people putting this on … any shoes not taken by the Donaldson kids may go to other students in the district.”

As kids walked into the northwest-side school’s multipurpose room, they were met with volunteers who checked their shoe sizes, then guided them to the fitting stations where other volunteers helped ensure that each student had the right fit.

And like Valenzuela had predicted, each student walked out wearing the new shoes, placing their old ones in shoeboxes.