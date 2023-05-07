The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps, as well as overnight camping at Camp Tatiyee for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 496 donations totaling $78,701 or just under 35 percent of our goal, with camps starting in about a month.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
We do not share or sell our donor information.
