The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps, as well as overnight camping at Camp Tatiyee for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 546 donations totaling $87,978 or just under 40% of our goal, with camps starting in a few weeks.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
We do not share or sell our donor information.
Recent donations include:
Paul Athey, $100.
Sheila Baize, in memory of Mary Hines, $200.
Molly Senor and Melvin Cohen, $300.
Marian Crane, $100.
Joe D. Daniszewski, $100.
George Duncan, $520.87.
Bonnie Gibson, in memory of Everett W. Gibson, $200.
Kathleen Greenwood, $104.42.
Loma Griffith, $208.54.
Barb Hunsinger, $50.
Joane E. Janega, $400.
Steven Jarrett, $100.
Beverly Kofron, $100.
Jerry Lapin, in memory of Bertram Becker, Brad Tolson and Anne Lapin on what would have been her 84th birthday, $150.
Barbara and John E. Leonard, $500.
Alfred Luckau, $50.
Dave Walter Martin, $50.
Dolores Mcfadden, $400.
Philippa Mulford, $100.
Milan Murchek, $100.
Angela Murphy, $156.48.
Thomas Progin, $100.
Ruth Reiter, $50.
Barbara Sattler, $260.59.
Catherine Scheiman, $200.
Cheri Schwartz, $52.37.
Peter T. Stewart, for Don Lewis, $50.
John and Angela Taylor, $841.
Hugh Thompson, $500.
James Waterman $104.42.
Mark Zimmer, $25.
Three anonymous donations totaling $452.32.