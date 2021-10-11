Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donations to these organizations qualify you for an Arizona Tax credit:
B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor
370 N Pantano, Tucson AZ 85710
(520) 722-9015
B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor on Pantano is a HUD-funded subsidized housing specifically for low-income seniors who are 62 or older. When someone moves in, they need all the basic household items and furniture for their apartments. Living at or below the poverty line means that basic necessities are often difficult or impossible to obtain no matter what the former living circumstances were. Our seniors rely on the tax-credit donations for their basic necessities.
Kino School
6625 N. First Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85718
520-297-7278
Kino School is a private, non-profit school for students of all abilities in grades K-12. Kino's academic program includes math, science, and language arts, but extends beyond conventional subjects to help students think critically, imagine, explore, and experiment. Kino's educational philosophy views the wider world as a classroom.
Step Up to Justice
320 N. Commerce Park Loop, Suite 100
Tucson, AZ 85745
Step Up to Justice is a full-service, free civil legal center for low-income families in Pima County, in partnership with over 230 volunteer attorneys. Since 2017, our team has overcome barriers to economic and personal justice for those threatened by wrongful eviction, unemployment, domestic violence, bankruptcy, family law, consumer fraud, and other civil legal issues.
