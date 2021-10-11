Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor on Pantano is a HUD-funded subsidized housing specifically for low-income seniors who are 62 or older. When someone moves in, they need all the basic household items and furniture for their apartments. Living at or below the poverty line means that basic necessities are often difficult or impossible to obtain no matter what the former living circumstances were. Our seniors rely on the tax-credit donations for their basic necessities.