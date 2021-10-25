Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donations to these organizations qualify you for an Arizona Tax credit:
Lend A Hand Senior Assistance
PO Box 41323 (This was incorrect last week)
Tucson, AZ 85717
520-248-6882
Lend A Hand offers free services for seniors, including transportation, errands, friendly calls and visits, social activities, produce delivery, and simple home maintenance. Our services, provided by volunteers, allow older residents to continue living independently in their own homes and remain a vital part of their community.
Foster Arizona Housing Project
480-369-0377
PO Box 20787
Mesa, AZ 85277
Foster Arizona Housing Project focuses on educating, encouraging, and empowering Arizonans to positively impact the lives of young adults transitioning out of foster care. Foster Arizona Housing Project provide youth transitional housing, mentors, bi-monthly life skills meetings, and ongoing support in order to increase their long-term ability to be self-sufficient.
Soroptimist International of Desert Tucson
PO Box 13317
Tucson, AZ 85732
Soroptimist International of Desert Tucson is an Arizona QCO. Your support makes it possible for us to award "Live Your Dream" awards to low-income employed single women heads of households who are pursuing post-secondary education and training. These awards provide meaningful financial support for them to continue their education and provide better lives for their families.
