Donate to these organizations and qualify for a tax credit

Donations to these organizations qualify you for an Arizona Tax credit:

Lend A Hand Senior Assistance

PO Box 41323 (This was incorrect last week)

Tucson, AZ 85717

lahseniorhelp.org

520-248-6882

Lend A Hand offers free services for seniors, including transportation, errands, friendly calls and visits, social activities, produce delivery, and simple home maintenance. Our services, provided by volunteers, allow older residents to continue living independently in their own homes and remain a vital part of their community.

Foster Arizona Housing Project

FAHP@fosteraz.org

480-369-0377

www.fahp.org

PO Box 20787

Mesa, AZ 85277

Foster Arizona Housing Project focuses on educating, encouraging, and empowering Arizonans to positively impact the lives of young adults transitioning out of foster care. Foster Arizona Housing Project provide youth transitional housing, mentors, bi-monthly life skills meetings, and ongoing support in order to increase their long-term ability to be self-sufficient.

Soroptimist International of Desert Tucson

PO Box 13317

Tucson, AZ 85732

sideserttucson.org

Soroptimist International of Desert Tucson is an Arizona QCO. Your support makes it possible for us to award "Live Your Dream" awards to low-income employed single women heads of households who are pursuing post-secondary education and training. These awards provide meaningful financial support for them to continue their education and provide better lives for their families.

Email Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com for information on how to submit your organization’s information.

