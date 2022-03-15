Donation to help with renovations to Tucson shelter for LGBTQ migrants

Tolbert says a lot of the necessary repairs are the kinds of things you don’t always notice — it’s easy to overlook a water-damaged roof for a new couch or a fresh coat of paint. So Tolbert is helping prioritize where to spend the $14,000 donation as well as doing some of the actual work.

“What's the not sexy but absolutely required things you have to do to make this a safe place?” Tolbert said. “They still use the front house for meetings and workshops and things like that. So it's not completely unusable. It's more just, all of the money and focus has gone towards getting folks out of detention and things like that.”

Two years ago, they stopped many of the services they offered in the house because of the pandemic and because a lot of repairs were needed. But once the place is all fixed up, it will house 16 to 20 people at a time.

Since the pandemic began, they’ve had one or two people stay with them at a time, but they’ve put most of their resources toward helping people financially, paying bills, paying for food, as well as sending commissary money, legal papers or phone cards to people in detention, Lopez says. Over the pandemic, they’ve donated more than $40,000 to LGBTQ migrants in need.