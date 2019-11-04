How to help

Fifth Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Meal & Promotora Program

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25.

Where: Armory Park Center, 221 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free.

Donations of 100 pumpkin and fruit pies, whipped topping, canned goods, grocery gift certificates and money are needed to help provide a Thanksgiving dinner for more than 2,500 homeless, elderly and disabled people. Volunteers are also needed to assist with set-up, serving and clean-up at the event. For information on volunteering call 622-3553. Food donations are also accepted at Armory Park Center. Cash donations or checks can be mailed or dropped at: Portable Practical Educational Preparation, 802 E. 46th St., Tucson, AZ 85713.

31st Annual Thanksgiving Street Banquet

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Where: H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

Cost: Free.

Donations of 300 turkeys, canned vegetables, canned fruit and ready-to-brew coffee needed for the Thanksgiving banquet which is expected to serve at least 2,500 people; 300 turkeys are also needed for the Annual Christmas Street Banquet on Dec. 18. Donations can be dropped at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, or at the Gospel Rescue Mission Women’s Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile. For information, or to make an online cash donation, visit www.grmtucson.com or call 740-1501.

The 35th Annual Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28.

Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road.

Cost: Free.

The Salvation Army needs donations of 1,700 frozen turkeys for families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Other needs for the Thanksgiving dinner include 200 pre-cooked, store-bought pumpkin and fruit pies; instant potatoes; stuffing; ready-to-serve dinner rolls; loaves of bread; yams; cranberry sauce; canned vegetables; eggs; whipped cream or topping; gallons of milk and other holiday food items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. Cash contributions can be mailed to 1002 N. Main Ave., Tucson, 85705.