The Salvation Army is seeking additional donations to help the homeless deal with the heat as part of Operation Chill OUt.
On days where the temperature will be 102 degrees or higher, volunteers pass out water and heat relief items to the homeless at De Anza and Santa Rita parks.
There is a need for donations of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, sun glasses, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses and light-colored clothing.
Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., and at any Naughton’s Plumbing location.
Bottled water and monetary donations can be made at the register at any Albertsons or Safeway, online at SalvationArmyTucson.org/operation-chill-out, or by calling the Hospitality House at 622-5411.