Donations to emergency fund help University of Arizona students during pandemic

Nearly 4,200 University of Arizona students seeking help with emergency financial needs during the pandemic have found it through the school’s crowdfunding campaign.

More than 1,500 donors have helped the UA’s “Fuel the Response” campaign amass $1.3 million in support, the UA said.

On Tuesday, the school announced Phase 2 in hopes of supporting more students who don’t meet requirements for aid the school receives from the federal government.

Most students’ needs, the UA said, are in housing and food security. Money from the emergency fund has helped students who found themselves in a financial emergency such as losing their jobs pay for their rent and utilities. Many students helped by the fund said the money they received allowed them to stay in school.

The Campus Pantry, which is also being supported through the fund, has remained open where “students and staff can grab important food staples at no cost,” the organization said.

The Campus Pantry is serving more than 750 students per week and distributes an average of 1,385 pounds of food a day, the UA said.