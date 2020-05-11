Donning masks and with reduced seating, Tucson restaurants swing open their doors

After months of uncertainty, the world seemed almost normal again Monday inside Mama Louisa’s Italian Restaurant on South Craycroft Road.

As customers walked into the dining room, the restaurant’s signature crooner music filled the air and owners Michael Elefante and his mother, Suzanne, greeted regulars with big smiles that peeked out from their protective face covers.

“Welcome back, let’s eat!” was written in colored chalk above the sprawling mural of the Amalfi coast. The shining waters of the Italian seaside are much more noticeable now that there are less people in the restaurant, but there were a few lunchtime customers in the room sitting at one- and two-seat tables. Although they were all several feet apart, the vibe felt like everyone was actually eating together.

“When we were closing and just had to-go (orders), we just put on country music. I didn’t want it to feel like Mama Louisa’s because it wasn’t. It’s just not the same thing,” Michael Elefante said. “Today was finally a breath of fresh air, to put on Dean Martin and say, ‘All right, let’s get back to it.’”

The restaurant was one of dozens that opened for dine-in on Monday, the first day allowed under an executive order by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

The reopenings come nearly two months after Ducey ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close, forcing restaurants to convert to take-out. His order is set to expire on Friday, May 15.

There was no music playing at Coyote Pause Café on the far southwest side, near the retirement heavy Tucson Estates community, and business was far slower than Manager Deb Davis had anticipated.