Don't let omicron catch you at a New Year's party, doctor urges Arizonans

"It is in limited supply and not everyone is eligible to get it,'' she said. "The medication will be used for those at highest risk for hospitalization" and those who meet strict criteria.

As for New Year's, Bessel said even who have had the virus, and/or are vaccinated, are not immune and should not feel they are free to party.

"Omicron can and is infecting those with previous COVID infection,'' she said. "Omicron is resulting in higher vaccine 'breakthrough' infections, particularly in those who have not yet been boostered.''

"You should not be gathering in large groups,'' she said.

This comes as getting tested has become more difficult as demand increases. And while Bessel is not recommending routine testing, she said it is appropriate for some.

"We do know that the omicron variant can also present like a regular cold,'' she said. "So anything that could be consistent with COVID should cause somebody to go and get tested.''