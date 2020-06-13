Don't underestimate the power of the Bighorn Fire, officials plead

Between the rocky and steep terrain, the combustible dry grass and the heat, the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains is proving one tough blaze to fight.

As of Saturday evening it had grown to 10,367 acres, with only 10 percent of it contained.

Firefighters don’t expect to have it controlled until June 25, assuming winds don’t shift, but some residents are not taking it seriously, officials say.

On Friday, officials alerted residents in about 80 homes near the area of East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road that they should evacuate immediately. Some have refused to leave.

“We encourage people that the evacuation order is serious. If we come to your door and ask you to evacuate, it’s because it’s absolutely necessary,” Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said during a press conference Saturday afternoon. “Those people that are not heeding the evacuation order need to understand that if you stay there, we may not be able to come back and rescue you.”

Auxiliary volunteers with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department created six checkpoints along Old Ina Road to keep residents updated about the fire. If an evacuation order is in effect, they’ll be able to direct authorities to those residents to warn them.

“We are worried that the fire may threaten some structures, and the fire service is doing everything humanly possible to protect structures and protect life and they’re doing a great job of that,” said Napier, before a backdrop of mountains lined with pink fire retardant.