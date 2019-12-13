The border crossing in Douglas will undergo an extensive renovation beginning Monday to help keep up with growing demands at the port of entry.
Customs and Border Protection said the work at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry will include inspection booth replacements and a pavement project.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 16, officials will begin replacing seven primary inspection booths along with two commercial truck booths. The port’s cargo dock and exit booths will also be replaced. At any given time, one or two inspection booths will be demolished, replaced and new asphalt will be laid. Additionally, a pedestrian turnstile will be installed along with a handicap accessible entrance, the CBP said in a news release.
Travelers should be aware of the construction but will not need to alter their routine crossing plans; CBP officials said they will be directed to inspection booths that are open.
During the project, four to five primary vehicle lanes will be open during peak commuting times to relieve congestion.
These upgrades are needed to keep up with the growing inspection demands at the Douglas crossing.
Crossers can check border wait times at the CBP website. Travelers may also download the official Border Wait Time app to their phones.
The project is scheduled to be completed in May.