Downtown Tucson's heartbeat goes silent as venues hit pause over virus worries

Club Congress music director David Slutes was cautiously optimistic Friday morning that he could maintain some sense of normalcy amid the chaotic COVID-19 storm.

But by the afternoon, Slutes joined his Congress Street colleagues and announced that Club Congress, the venue he has worked tirelessly for years to make a central point for downtown nightlife, was suspending live shows at least through month’s end.

“It’s horrific. I’ve lived my life for this,” he said Friday afternoon, moments before making the official announcement from his office at the Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. “Being a part of the cultural community, it’s beyond heartbreaking. We’re in the emergency room right now trying to save the patient.”

It was a sudden turn for Tucson as a tumultuous week closed with near hourly announcements of show cancellations and temporary venue closures.

On Congress Street, the heartbeat of downtown’s usually vibrant nightlife, the marquees at Fox Tucson Theatre and the Rialto Theatre — the anchors of Congress — will go proverbially dark. The Fox, 17 W. Congress, was the first to pull the plug, announcing on Thursday that it would suspend live shows for three weeks; in all, it postponed 10 shows, including this weekend’s Irish band Atlan.

Tucson Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday night that it was cancelling its concerts through March, including performances this weekend at Tucson Music Hall downtown. The decision was in reaction to Tucson Mayor Regina Romero’s decision Thursday afternoon to not issue city permits for gatherings of 50 or more.