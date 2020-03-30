2 dozen cases of COVID-19 are reported at one Tucson nursing home

Scott Franklin didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to his dad.

Within hours of finding out he had been transferred to the hospital from Sapphire of Tucson nursing home, Scott found himself making the difficult decision to take his father off life support.

Following his death on Saturday, 64-year-old Lloyd Franklin’s test results came back. His was another death attributed to the coronavirus.

“He was a great man, very smart, very intelligent,” 33-year-old Scott said through tears. “He was very self-sufficient and always advocated for himself.”

Lloyd suffered from a condition similar to hip dysplasia that kept him immobile and bed-ridden. The Tucson nursing home at 2900 E. Milber St., just south of Banner — University Medical Center South, was Lloyd’s residence for the past six years.

The source of the infection is still under investigation.

The first patient from the nursing home was taken to the hospital on Friday, March 20, a source at Banner South said. The 27-year-old man had a movement disorder and died of COVID-19 several days later, marking the fifth coronavirus-related fatality in Pima County.

Most of the patients that were brought to Banner South were on ventilators as of Friday, the source said.

At just over a week since the home saw its first case, 26 additional Sapphire residents and staff members tested positive, including Lloyd.

After not being able to get a hold of his dad for several days last week, Scott called the nursing home Saturday morning to ask if everything was OK.