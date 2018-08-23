The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted a search and rescue technician who sustained a leg injury in the Chiricahua Mountains between Willcox and Douglas, officials say.
On Monday, Aug. 6, the injured technician was in a steep area around dense brush and pine trees, a news release from DPS says.
A helicopter was able to lower a paramedic to the ground, who then secured a harness onto the injured technician, according to the release. The technician was lifted into the helicopter and later taken to a hospital.
"Taking the ambient temperature into consideration, the density altitude was established at 12,300 feet above sea level," the release says. This marks the highest altitude hoist to date for the helicopter.
Hiking tips:
In an emergency, call 911
Bring the essentials
Ten essential items to carry on a hike:
- Navigation: map, compass, GPS
- Sun protection: hat, sunscreen, long sleeves
- Insulation: extra clothing such as jacket, fleece
- Illumination: headlamp, flashlight
- First-aid kit
- Fire: matches, lighter
- Repair kit and tools: multi-tool, whistle, signal mirror
- Nutrition: extra food
- Hydration: extra water
- Emergency shelter: large plastic bag, space blanket
Check your water
Bringing water with you should be a given. But it's important to turn around before half of your water is gone.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department recommends bringing along around one liter of water for each hour you'll be hiking.
Communicate
It's always important to communicate with your friends and family. Tell a responsible person where you are hiking and when you expect to be back.
Do not hike alone
It's always best to hike with other people. Plus, it's more fun to venture into hiking trails when you have friends or family with you.
Bring your phone
Take a fully charged cell phone with you. Turn your phone off or place it in airplane mode to save its battery life. You never know when you'll need it.
Your cell phone may not work in the back country. You may have to move to a higher or more open location to place a call.
Plan ahead
Plan your hike so you are not hiking during the hottest part of the day. Always check the day's weather before leaving for your hike.
Know your limits
Hike within your ability. Know what's within reasonable distance or elevation for you.
Stay away from wildlife
While on a hike, you're bound to see wildlife.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department recommends keeping a safe distance from desert wildlife.