DPS assisted an injured search and rescue technician in the Chiricahua Mountains.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted a search and rescue technician who sustained a leg injury in the Chiricahua Mountains between Willcox and Douglas, officials say.

On Monday, Aug. 6, the injured technician was in a steep area around dense brush and pine trees, a news release from DPS says. 

A helicopter was able to lower a paramedic to the ground, who then secured a harness onto the injured technician, according to the release. The technician was lifted into the helicopter and later taken to a hospital. 

"Taking the ambient temperature into consideration, the density altitude was established at 12,300 feet above sea level," the release says. This marks the highest altitude hoist to date for the helicopter. 

