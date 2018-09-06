Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Frank Milstead joined the nationwide debate surrounding Nike's newest ad campaign.
The advertisement has stirred controversy around the country as it features Colin Kaepernick and a quote reading, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, is well-known for kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games in protest of police brutality.
Milstead tweeted his own version of Nike's ad, using the same quote, but replacing Kaepernick's photo with a photo of DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer, who was killed in Phoenix in July.
I’m often amazed, but really surprised. I won’t mention your name, I refuse. If you’re in search of those who paid the Ultimate Sacrifice I would look to the men and women who wear a uniform and are killed/murdered keeping us safe & protecting those who can’t protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/fD5kYhMhmq— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) September 6, 2018
Along with the photo, Milstead said:
"I’m often amazed, but really surprised. I won’t mention your name, I refuse. If you’re in search of those who paid the Ultimate Sacrifice I would look to the men and women who wear a uniform and are killed/murdered keeping us safe & protecting those who can’t protect themselves."
Beyond DPS, some people have expressed their disapproval with the ad by burning or cutting Nike merchandise and posting photos of the aftermath to social media.
The ad has created a divide, however, as other people have shown their support for Nike's ad.