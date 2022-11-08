Draft plan aims to modestly grow trails in Tucson's Catalinas

A preliminary plan aims to reshape and modestly grow the 250-mile trail system in the rugged Santa Catalinas north of Tucson.

The plan would shape future hiking, biking and climbing in the area.

It was developed by staff from the Santa Catalina Ranger District — which administers the Catalinas — along with recreation staff on the SCRD’s parent Coronado National Forest. The plan is based on 861 public comments and 2,377 reactions captured during a comment period December 2021 to January 2022 and follow-up meetings with 73 trail user, partner and management organizations. Commenters made specific trail suggestions on an interactive “story map.”

Nothing in the plan is a done deal — it’s a conceptual document that sets priorities for improving trails, connections, trailheads, and parking areas; adopting a few "unauthorized" trails and even closing some lesser-used, remote and/or impossible to restore trails. It proposes an exciting new scenic trail and new provision for mountain bikers, climbers, and users with limited mobility.

This is the first comprehensive planning process for Catalina trails. It began in June 2021, prompted by the Bighorn Fire of 2020 that damaged 50% of trails. After fire burned almost 120,000 acres, the Forest Service closed almost 207 miles of trails in the burn scar.

Most trails have been reopened but some heavily burned segments are damaged beyond repair. The draft plan seeks to create a sustainable trail system with improved management of popular areas.

Any new projects approved in a final plan would be formally assessed for environmental benefits/ concerns under National Environmental Planning Act requirements.

People can comment on the Forest Service plan, available at bit.ly/3sPYKmR until Dec. 2. Written comments can be submitted by email to sm.fs.scrd@usda.gov.

A virtual public meeting will be held 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 via Microsoft Teams at bit.ly/3fr9gy8.

For those who prefer people and paper maps to the internet, the Forest Service will host a public meeting from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Tucson Jewish Community Center ballroom, 3800 E. River Road. Child care is available for children up to 12 years.