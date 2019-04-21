A 45-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover in Cochise County, officials say.
Dragoon Road, between Willcox and Benson, was closed between Cochise Stronghold and Manzoro roads for several hours due to the accident, said Carol Capas, a spokesperson with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities received a call about the accident, which was at West Dragoon Road and North Nino Place at 12:36 p.m. The driver was dead when authorities arrived at the scene, Capas said. The man's 17-year-old nephew was the only passenger in the vehicle.
The boy was trapped in the vehicle after the crash and had to be extracted, Capas said. He suffered head and neck injuries and was airlifted to a Tucson hospital.
The driver and passenger, both of Cochise County, were headed eastbound on Dragoon when the vehicle, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, went off the roadway for several hundred yards, Capas said. The driver over-corrected causing the steering wheel to snap off and the vehicle rolled several times.
Capas said the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt and the passenger was.
Dragoon Road is closed between Cochise Stronghold and Manzoro Road, due to an accident.— CochiseCounty (@CochiseCounty) April 21, 2019
There is no more information at this time.