Drama in Time: Albert Steinfeld started his rise to the top at an early age

This excerpt from “Tucson: A Drama in Time,” by John Warnock, tells of the early days of Albert Steinfeld, who arrived in Tucson at the age of 17.

1872

Albert Steinfeld is invited by his three uncles, Aaron, Louis and William Zeckendorf, to come work in the family business in Tucson. From his parents’ home in Denver, the 17-year-old travels alone by train to San Francisco, where he boards the weekly boat to San Diego and then takes the tri-weekly stage to Tucson. He is mortified by what he finds Tucson to be, but resolves to try to make a go of it. Aaron dies soon after this and Louis sells out of the Santa Fe business.

1878

Louis and William Zeckendorf terminate their business partnership. Steinfeld is made managing partner of L. Zeckendorf & Co. William departs on travels, returns later to open a competing store, which fails, after which William joins his wife in her hometown of New York City where he lives out the rest of his life.

