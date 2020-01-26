Drama in Time: Levi Manning, Leo Goldschmidt and Snob Hollow

1905

Levi Manning and Leo Goldschmidt subdivide the land they had bought between Main and the Santa Cruz River, then known as “The Flats,” later as the “Goldschmidt Addition” and then as “Snob Hollow” on Granada Street. The houses will be two-story houses in set-back American (not curb-side Sonoran) style. Goldschmidt (b. Hamburg 1852, d. Tucson 1944), brother-in-law of Jacob Mansfeld, had worked in Zeckendorf’s store after coming to Tucson, then started a furniture store that did well, then in 1888 had bought into the Eagle Flour Mill (with four stories, Tucson’s tallest building) that had been founded in 1898 by E. N. Fish and partners two blocks northwest of the train depot. Goldschmidt ended up owning it, and remained president of the company until 1922 when he sold out to a Phoenix firm and retired. In 1919, with Mose Drachman and Judge W. H. Sawtelle, he will build the Hotel Congress and the Rialto building, both now on the National Register of Historic Places.