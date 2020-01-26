You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Drama in Time: Levi Manning, Leo Goldschmidt and Snob Hollow
Drama in Time

Drama in Time: Levi Manning, Leo Goldschmidt and Snob Hollow

An excerpt from “Tucson: A Drama in Time,” by John Warnock:

1905

Levi Manning and Leo Goldschmidt subdivide the land they had bought between Main and the Santa Cruz River, then known as “The Flats,” later as the “Goldschmidt Addition” and then as “Snob Hollow” on Granada Street. The houses will be two-story houses in set-back American (not curb-side Sonoran) style. Goldschmidt (b. Hamburg 1852, d. Tucson 1944), brother-in-law of Jacob Mansfeld, had worked in Zeckendorf’s store after coming to Tucson, then started a furniture store that did well, then in 1888 had bought into the Eagle Flour Mill (with four stories, Tucson’s tallest building) that had been founded in 1898 by E. N. Fish and partners two blocks northwest of the train depot. Goldschmidt ended up owning it, and remained president of the company until 1922 when he sold out to a Phoenix firm and retired. In 1919, with Mose Drachman and Judge W. H. Sawtelle, he will build the Hotel Congress and the Rialto building, both now on the National Register of Historic Places.

1905-1907

Levi Howell Manning is elected mayor. As he had promised in his campaign, he outlaws gambling and requires the police to start wearing uniforms. In 1907, he builds a 37,000-square foot mansion in Snob Hollow at the foot of Paseo Redondo, designed in a combination of architectural styles by Henry Charles Trost; it has stables and what may be the first private swimming pool in Tucson. The house is sold to the Elks club in 1949, then is operated as a wedding and meeting venue, and is purchased in 2013 by the El Rio Community Health Center for its administrative offices.

Contact Johanna Eubank at

jeubank@tucson.com

If you go

What: John Warnock, author of Tucson: A Drama in Time, will speak at the Tucson Festival of Books at the University of Arizona.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020

Where: The Social & Behavioral Sciences Tent

Cost: Free

More info: Get more information about the Tucson Festival of Books at TucsonFestivalofBooks.org

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News