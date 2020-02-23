Drama in Time: Pastime Park went from amusement venue to veterans sanctuary

The Arizona Daily Star has been offering excerpts from “Tucson: A Drama in Time” by John Warnock. This is the final excerpt.

1909

Charles Loebs (b. Germany 1861), who first came to Tucson as a worker on the railroad and later came to own a saloon in town, holds the grand opening of his Pastime Park facility on North Oracle designed to offer various indoor and outdoor amusements for Tucsonans. In 1917, Loebs is murdered in his saloon by robbers. Pastime Park then becomes a sanatorium for veterans of World War I with lung injuries and for people suffering from tuberculosis.

1919

At a 13-acre recreation site on the northeast corner of Oracle and Pastime Street called Pastime Park, several thousand Tucsonans gather to begin work on a facility to treat veterans suffering from tuberculosis or lung damage from World War I.

1928

The Veteran’s Hospital opens south of downtown, built on 116 acres donated by Albert Steinfeld, Spanish Colonial Revival/Mission Revival style, architect Roy Place. The hospital replaces the Pastime Park facility on North Oracle and is one of the second generation of “national homes” for veterans being built across the country. In 2012 an application is filed to list the structure in the National Register of Historic places.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

