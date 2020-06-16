'Dreamer' in Tucson with health issues won't be detained

A 19-year-old Tucson man with an autoimmune disorder was informed on Tuesday that he will not be taken to a detention center, where he feared his life would be in danger due to the coronavirus.

Brayann Lucero has lived in Tucson since his parents brought him from Mexico when he was 2 years old. He is trying to renew his status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

On Tuesday, Lucero emerged from an ICE office in Tucson with Mo Goldman, an immigration lawyer helping Lucero. Goldman said Lucero was released on his own recognizance and will wear an electronic ankle bracelet as his immigration case unfolds.

“This has been very stressful because I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” Lucero told advocates and reporters gathered in the parking lot.

“I’m just grateful for the people that I have around me,” he said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told Lucero they planned to take him into custody on Monday unless he paid a $12,000 bond, which advocates with the Keep Brayan Free Coalition equated to a “ransom.”

Advocates held a news conference outside the ICE office on Monday to draw attention to Lucero’s predicament.