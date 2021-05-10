Dreamers could get new chance at in-state tuition in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona voters will get to decide next year whether to let students who came to this country illegally pay the same tuition as other state residents when attending universities and community colleges.

Four Republicans sided with all 29 Democrats Monday in the Arizona House to provide the margin of victory for the measure, SCR 1044. With a prior 17-13 vote in the Senate, that sends it directly to the 2022 ballot, with no input from Gov. Doug Ducey.

It is in the long-term interest of the state to ensure that more children who went to Arizona high schools have the chance to get a higher education, said Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, who engineered Monday's vote.

She said the state's economy is on the upswing. "But without an increasing number of college graduates, these gains cannot hold,'' she said.

But Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, said he believes this will become a magnet for illegal immigration.

He said it would be one thing if the measure applied only to "dreamers,'' those who were brought here as children who now are in the federal government's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Instead, anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school after spending at least two years in the state would qualify.