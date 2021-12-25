Drive to turn old golf course into nature preserve ends in victory

A neighborhood nonprofit group in Oro Valley has raised the $1.8 million it needs to turn the abandoned Golf Club at Vistoso into a nature preserve.

It took Preserve Vistoso just five weeks to reach its fundraising goal, thanks to contributions from more than 400 donors.

The money will be used to purchase 202 acres of the 18-hole golf course, which closed in 2018 amid rising water prices and sagging demand for tee times.

Preserve Vistoso and its partner, national nonprofit The Conservation Fund, hope to close on the property before the end of the year.

The land will eventually be turned over to the town of Oro Valley as a desert park and community trail, protected from further development by a permanent conservation easement.

“The key to the fundraising success was attributable to the financial support and generosity from the entire community,” said Mike Ford, Nevada and Southwest director for The Conservation Fund. “The overwhelming support is testimony to the importance of this effort.”