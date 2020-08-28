Driver, 76, dies from injuries suffered in crash on Tucson's south side

The 76-year-old driver of a car involved in a crash on Tuesday died from her injuries, Tucson police said Friday.
On Tuesday morning, officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at East Irvington and South Kolb roads. The driver of a green 1999 Toyota Avalon was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle, a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, sustained minor injuries.
Officers determined the Toyota was headed south on Kolb and attempted to turn left onto Irvington. The Chevrolet, which was headed north on Kolb, collided with the turning Toyota.
Witnesses told police the Toyota was turning slow in front of oncoming traffic. The driver of the Chevrolet was not impaired at the time of crash, police said.
Later, when officers went to Banner-UMC to follow up with the Toyota's driver, they were told the driver's condition has worsened.
On Thursday, police were notified the driver had died. She was identified as Carol Sue McCoy, 76.
No charges or citations have been issued at this time.
