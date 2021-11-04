Driver cited in crash that injured Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry

"Chuck is doing better. He's made slow but steady progress over these past 10 days,” Huckelberry’s wife Maureen Huckelberry said in a written statement Tuesday. “The nature of his injuries requires us to be patient and celebrate the small victories as they come each day.”

“I know there is a lot of curiosity about when he might return to work. Chuck's wonderful team of doctors remain optimistic that he will recover and be back in the office dictating all those memos I know you all love to receive. But right now, we're focused on how Chuck is doing today and whether today was better than yesterday. On behalf of Chuck and our entire family, I want to share how appreciative and grateful we all are for the outpouring of support and concern for Chuck. It's been truly incredible and I am deeply touched to know how much he means to all of you. Thank you."

Curtis Lueck was riding his bike about 100 feet in front of Huckelberry when he was hit. Lueck says he typically rides with Huckelberry and another friend on Saturdays.

"People ask me, how do I feel? Well, another one of my friends just had a bike accident," he said. "It just happens too often here, that's the unfortunate part."

The drivers of both vehicles stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation, the report says. Neither of the drivers was determined to be impaired or driving over the speed limit.

