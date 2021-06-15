 Skip to main content
Driver facing manslaughter charges in Tucson pedestrian's death
Damorell Jantel Calhoun

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

A 20-year-old driver is facing a manslaughter charge in the March 14 death of a Tucson pedestrian.

Damorell Jantel Calhoun is also facing charges of suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash after Tyler Lindsey Tolleson, 31, was struck near North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street, the Tucson Police Department said. 

Tolleson was not in a crosswalk at the time, police said.

TPD initially charged a different suspect as the driver of a 2020 Nissan that witnesses said was speeding before the 10:30 p.m. crash.

In a June 15 news release, TPD said charges were dropped against the original suspect after forensic analysis showed he was a passenger rather than the driver.

