Driver facing manslaughter charges in Tucson pedestrian's death

A 20-year-old driver is facing a manslaughter charge in the March 14 death of a Tucson pedestrian.
Damorell Jantel Calhoun is also facing charges of suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash after Tyler Lindsey Tolleson, 31, was struck near North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street, the Tucson Police Department said.
Tolleson was not in a crosswalk at the time, police said.
TPD initially charged a different suspect as the driver of a 2020 Nissan that witnesses said was speeding before the 10:30 p.m. crash.
In a June 15 news release, TPD said charges were dropped against the original suspect after forensic analysis showed he was a passenger rather than the driver.
Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Carol Ann Alaimo
Reporter
Carol Ann has been with the Star since 1999, but has been an investigative reporter for more than 30 years. She's won numerous awards in the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, she was a war correspondent in Iraq and was a Knight-Wallace Fellow in Michigan in 2008.