Driver in fender bender accused of running down second motorist
Driver in fender bender accused of running down second motorist

An argument between two drivers ended with one of them running over the other, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Alexander Navarro, 19, was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault after the incident at South Alvernon Way and East Ajo Way.

Navarro was driving a pickup truck and the other driver was in a sedan when the two were involved in a minor collision around 8:40 a.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The drivers argued and when the sedan driver stepped out of his car, he was "struck by the pickup truck," the department said in a news release.

The sedan driver is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said. His name was not released.

