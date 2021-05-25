Driver in fender bender accused of running down second motorist

An argument between two drivers ended with one of them running over the other, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Alexander Navarro, 19, was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault after the incident at South Alvernon Way and East Ajo Way.

Navarro was driving a pickup truck and the other driver was in a sedan when the two were involved in a minor collision around 8:40 a.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The drivers argued and when the sedan driver stepped out of his car, he was "struck by the pickup truck," the department said in a news release.

The sedan driver is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said. His name was not released.