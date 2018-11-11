The driver police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking across Speedway on Friday evening has been identified after turning himself in, authorities said Saturday.
Lawrence D. Rodriguez, 21, is being charged with failure to remain at the scene of an injury accident, said Officer Ray Smith, with the Tucson Police Department.
The vehicle Lawrence was driving at the time of the collision was located at his residence and seized as evidence. Officers found the early-model white Toyota 4Runner, "with substantial front-end damage and missing a driver side mirror" said to be involved in the crash.
Rodriguez has been booked into the Pima County Jail, Smith said.
A 58-year-old man was crossing West Speedway when he was struck about 6 p.m. near North Grande Avenue, on the city's west side. He died a short time later at Banner-University Medical Center.
Police say he was not in a crosswalk.
Witnesses said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was speeding as it traveled westbound on Speedway weaving through traffic before the collision.
No further information has been released by police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME.