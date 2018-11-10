The driver police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking across Speedway Friday evening has turned himself in, authorities said Saturday.
A 58-year-old man was crossing West Speedway when he was struck about 6 p.m. near North Grande Avenue, on the city's west side. He died a short time later at Banner-University Medical Center.
Police say he was not in a crosswalk.
Witnesses said the vehicle in he crash was speeding west on Speedway weaving through traffic before the collision.
The man police say was driving the vehicle turned himself in and is being questioned by detectives, said Officer Ray Smith, a police spokesman. His identity has not been released.
Officers also found the early-model white Toyota 4Runner, "with substantial front-end damage and missing a driver side mirror" said to be involved in the crash.
No further information has been released by police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME.