The driver of a 2008 Ford Mustang was killed early Sunday when Tucson police say he lost control of the car while speeding through an east side neighborhood.
The Mustang was traveling west on East 21st Street, near East 22nd Street and South Camino Seco, at a high rate of speed about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Near Camino Seco, the Mustang crossed the northbound lane and struck a raised median. The car then jumped over the southbound lane and went through a yard wall, flipped and crashed into a house in the 8000 block of East Placita Morelia.
The driver was dead when police arrived. His passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures, police said. No one in the house was injured.
Police say speed was a factor in the crash, but it was not yet known if the driver was impaired.
Police said they were waiting to notify family before releasing the name of the driver.