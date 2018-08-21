Buy Now

A Department of Public Safety trooper gets some photos of the inside of the cab of a semi-tractor that veered off I-10 just east of Kolb, through the frontage road and a couple of yards before colliding with a block fence, Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The driver of a semi truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

According to Bart Graves, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, officials responded to the call on eastbound Interstate 10 near Kolb Road at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

Graves says it appears the truck was driving along I-10 when it crossed over the median.

The truck eventually struck a block wall. No one else was injured.

The crash affected the frontage road and caused delays on eastbound I-10, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

