The driver of a semi truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
According to Bart Graves, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, officials responded to the call on eastbound Interstate 10 near Kolb Road at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Graves says it appears the truck was driving along I-10 when it crossed over the median.
The truck eventually struck a block wall. No one else was injured.
The crash affected the frontage road and caused delays on eastbound I-10, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.