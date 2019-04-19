lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A driver and their passenger were taken to a hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle collision on Tucson's east side Friday night, police say.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman, said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. The passenger's condition as well as the conditions of the second vehicle's occupants were not immediately known.

Officers were dispatched to the crash at South Pantano Road near the Research Loop at 6:45 p.m., Dugan said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1