Drop in COVID-19 deaths likely indicator Arizona is past peak

The number of weekly COVID-19 deaths in Arizona recently hit a high-water mark. It’s one of the latest and most concrete signs that the pandemic is getting better statewide, although the virus still presents a significant risk.

“For the first time I’m confident that we’ve had a peak in deaths,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “Things are getting markedly better. That’s awesome.”

Other metrics, like the number of new COVID-19 cases, have also been trending in a better direction. While the number of new cases has been dropping from week to week, so were the number of diagnostic tests.

Public-health experts generally believed that COVID-19 infections were diminishing due to less viral spread, but it was possible that the dip in cases was caused by a simultaneous dip in testing. Now that deaths have shown a clear downward trend, we have a better picture of what’s happening.

“Once we see deaths going down … it makes all of our past angst about tests and hospital utilization go away. And we can truly believe that viral transmission is on the retreat,” Gerald said. “People surviving or dying, that’s a pretty static measure of the disease itself.”

Statewide COVID-19 deaths totaled 548 from July 12 to July 18, according to data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday. The next week, COVID-19 deaths fell by about 18% to 449 deaths between July 19 and July 25. It was the first time COVID-19 deaths fell in Arizona since mid-May.