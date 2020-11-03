Droubie leading Sabbagh in race for Pima County assessor

Democrat Suzanne Droubie is leading Republican Jo Ann Sabbagh in the race to become the next Pima County assessor.

Unofficial results show that Droubie holds 62% of votes in the general election so far.

Droubie was named the Democratic nominee after winning the August primary against opponents Brian Johnson and Dustin Walters. Sabbagh was placed on the ballot to represent the Republicans after a successful write-in campaign.

Droubie currently works in the private sector assisting with property tax services, but previously spent seven years doing mass appraisals in the Assessor’s Office and a year doing property support for the Pima County attorney.

The Assessor’s Office, which is responsible for determining property tax amounts and which properties receive tax exemptions, is currently occupied by Democrat Bill Staples, who did not seek reelection.

