Droubie takes lead in Democrats' primary race for Pima County assessor

She wants to make the assessor’s office more accessible through pop-up offices temporarily set up in hard to reach parts of town, ready to answer taxpayer’s questions and help with forms. She also wants to make the website more user-friendly, with more information for home-owners and developers, as well as adding bilingual services.

Droubie said she ran a clean race and that she's looking forward to working alongside other Democratic candidates in the general election.

"I wanted to prove that you could still win it and the best policy is to just go out there and promote yourself and not try to drag anybody else down," she said. "I am just tickled that Pima County still feels the same way, that a clean positive race is still the way to go, and I'm so excited about turning the assessor's office into a resource and all of the wonderful changes that we're going to make."

Johnson has 14 years of experience in county governments. He worked in the county Assessor’s Office for nine years as an appraiser and senior appraiser and in Pima County administration’s Finance and Risk Management Department in the property assessment litigation unit.

He ran for assessor in 2016 and lost the Democratic primary to then-incumbent Staples, gaining 37% of the vote.