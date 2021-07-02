Drought-stricken wildlife provided with water

The area’s extreme drought has dried out watering holes and catchments across the area.

To help thirsty wildlife, officers with Arizona Game and Fish Department have been hauling water by trailer to remote locations across southeastern Arizona.

The agency worries that wildlife are not getting enough water to thrive, said Mark Hart, public information officer.

“Worst-case scenario is mass wildlife die-off,” said Hart. “There has been no clear evidence so far, but sometimes we will come across a dead deer with no obvious signs of trauma.”

About 73,000 gallons of water has been hauled this year to about 60 active catchments across the region. The water comes from various municipalities in the region, agencies, landowners and volunteers.