U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized drugs from three people in separate incidents which totaled $844,000 Wednesday, officials said.

Wednesday morning, a 28-year-old man was sent for further inspection of his Nissan van where an agency canine alerted officers to a scent on the rear sliding doors.

Officers found more than 12 packages of heroin weighing nearly 20 pounds. The heroin's value was estimated at $533,000, an agency press release said. They discovered meth valued at $42,000 and removed two pounds of cocaine worth more than $57,000.

That afternoon, a 19-year-old woman was referred for further inspection at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing. A canine alerted officers to more than two pounds of meth hidden in the woman's underclothing. The meth's valued in excess of $6,000.

At night, officers sent a 22-year-old man for inspection of his Honda sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing.

A CBP canine alerted officers to more than 50 packages of meth, weighing 65 pounds. The meth was valued at more than $195,000, the news release said.

All three subjects were arrested and turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1