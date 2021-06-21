Dry conditions, fires forcing Coconino, Kaibab national forests to close

Two national forests in Arizona are closing to the public because of dry conditions, fire danger and actively burning wildfires.
The Kaibab and Coconino national forests in Northern Arizona will close their lands beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Full forest closures mean the public is prohibited from entering any part of the forests at any time. Those with private property within the forests will be allowed access to their property.
“We have limited resources, and we’re tapped right now,” said Brady Smith, a spokesman for the Coconino National Forest that surrounds Flagstaff.
The Forest Service said its personnel will attempt to reach as many people as possible to tell them to vacate campsites. Campers and visitors to the national forests should leave their campsites before the closure begins. The public should cancel any plans for visiting the two forests for the next several weeks, the Forest Service said Monday.
These closures will not be rescinded until sufficient rain has fallen to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue, the Forest Service said.
The violation of closures and fire restrictions carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.
Dozens of wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West, including a blaze touched off by lightning that was moving toward northern Arizona's largest city.
The city of Flagstaff was shrouded in smoke Monday, and ash was falling from the sky.
Intense heat that has hampered firefighting efforts more broadly was expected to moderate in the coming days. But, the National Weather Service noted it could bring uncertainty for fire crews.
“The humidity and the possibility of some scattered rainfall is a good thing," said meteorologist Andrew Taylor. "The lightning is not a good thing.”
More land has burned across Arizona so far to date with new wildfire starts quickly shifting resources. Lightning started a 31-square mile blaze west of Sedona that was moving toward Flagstaff.
A top-tier management team had been ordered to oversee the blaze that's burning in grass, juniper, chaparral and ponderosa pine.
Fire officials were mapping out a plan to starve the Rafael Fire of fuel as it moves through rugged terrain, canyons and wilderness, said fire information officer Dolores Garcia.
The Coconino last issued a full closure in 2006. The nearby Kaibab National Forest, which borders the Grand Canyon, last fully closed in 2002. Both forests are popular for hiking, camping, fishing and other recreation because they sit at higher elevations and are much cooler than the state's desert areas.
Arizona is at the highest level of preparedness for wildfires. A large wildfire burning near Superior, about 60 miles west of Phoenix, was nearly 70% contained Monday. The 282-square-mile blaze was human-caused.
Residents near the small communities of Pine and Strawberry remain evacuated because of another wildfire.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.