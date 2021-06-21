Dry conditions, fires forcing Coconino, Kaibab national forests to close

Two national forests in Arizona are closing to the public because of dry conditions, fire danger and actively burning wildfires.

The Kaibab and Coconino national forests in Northern Arizona will close their lands beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Full forest closures mean the public is prohibited from entering any part of the forests at any time. Those with private property within the forests will be allowed access to their property.

“We have limited resources, and we’re tapped right now,” said Brady Smith, a spokesman for the Coconino National Forest that surrounds Flagstaff.

The Forest Service said its personnel will attempt to reach as many people as possible to tell them to vacate campsites. Campers and visitors to the national forests should leave their campsites before the closure begins. The public should cancel any plans for visiting the two forests for the next several weeks, the Forest Service said Monday.

These closures will not be rescinded until sufficient rain has fallen to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue, the Forest Service said.