Dry January, but cold, wet week ahead for Tucson area

Even with storms rolling through Southern Arizona throughout the month, January was slightly warmer and drier than usual in Tucson. However, this week promises a cold snap, with glimpses at temperatures in the 20s, rain and possibly snow in higher elevations.

The average temperature for January was right at 55 degrees, a little more than half a degree above the average for the month, according to National Weather Service data. Despite a few local January rain events, only slightly more than a quarter inch of rain fell, much less than the average .84 inches.

Fans of a slightly wetter, colder winter need not wait too long, though. According to Rob Howlett, meteorologist with the NWS-Tucson, colder temps and moisture will make their way into the area by Wednesday.

“It's not going to be a lot of rain, unfortunately, as far as the amount of rain,” Howlett said. “Light showers will be moving across the area and some snow in the higher elevations. And much cooler temperatures behind that as well.”

Howlett said early morning temperatures could dip into the 20s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with the high temperatures being in the 50s on those days. It could also feel colder – wind is in the forecast.