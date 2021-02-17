Ducey asks Biden administration: How will processing of asylum seekers affect Arizona?

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey says he wants answers from the federal government on how the decision to again process asylum seekers will affect Arizona.

In a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, Ducey complained that the agency has not consulted with local law enforcement and health officials about what he called the Biden administration’s “hasty announcement” to repeal the Migrant Protection Protocols instituted by former President Donald Trump. Those had all but locked down the asylum program, forcing those seeking admission to wait in Mexico.

Now the Biden administration is expected to restart the program as early as Friday, though the White House says no one is being admitted just yet.

Ducey said the problem is no one has apparently bothered to check with the people in Arizona who will have to deal with the influx.

Asylum applications were being processed for years before Trump changed the policy, gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin acknowledged. And he said Ducey has never been among those who have advocated for sealing the border with Mexico.

But what the Biden administration announced is not simply a return to the way things were before, Karamargin said.