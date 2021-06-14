Ducey asks Legislature for $100 million to cover wildfire, flood mitigation costs

Coming up with an accurate cost of protecting against such flooding could prove a challenge, Karamargin acknowledged.

"We're going to rely on what experts say might be needed based on what has happened so far,'' he said.

The call for the special session came despite the fact that lawmakers already are at the Capitol, still struggling to reach a deal on a state budget for the new fiscal year that begins in less than two weeks. But the Republican governor and the leaders of both political parties say it makes sense to have some sort of separation between those controversial issues and what should be a fairly popular plan to finance fire and flood relief.

"It's just focus,'' said Bowers. "Get it done. It should be 'quick and get out.'''

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, who has been involved in the bipartisan talks, said he believes the priority has to be the state budget.

"That will have profound impacts on our state agencies for the year,'' he said.

But Bolding said he concurs with creating a separate and discrete path for the issues of fire and flooding.