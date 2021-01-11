Ducey calls for lower taxes, more schooling to help kids catch up, staying the course on COVID restrictions

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey used his State of the State speech Monday to launch into a full-throated defense of what he has, and has not, done to deal with COVID-19 as the state sets new records.
In his seventh annual speech, the Republican governor also proposed:
• Lowering taxes on individuals and businesses, which he said will preserve the state's competitive advantage;
• Selling off state buildings that he said are not necessary given the shift to remote work by employees;
• Requiring summer school, longer school days and targeted tutoring of students to help them catch up after the school closures and online learning made them fall behind.
On that last point, Ducey said he won't provide any additional money to public schools that have found themselves with fewer children in classrooms due to the pandemic. Instead, he said he wants to get students "back where they belong.''
"With every public health professional, from Dr. Fauci and the CDC on down, saying that the safest place for kids to be is in schools, we will not be funding empty seats or allowing schools to remain in a perpetual state of closure,'' Ducey said. "Children still need to learn, even in a pandemic.''
After the speech, Ducey's press aide C.J. Karamargin said the governor is not considering cutting off funds to schools that instruct students either in whole or in part online. He said Ducey supports virtual options for parents who want them.
"When he references not funding 'empty seats,' he simply means that for parents who have chosen a new option for their kids, the money will follow that student to their new public school,'' Karamargin said, referring to options that include other traditional district schools as well as charter schools.
Ducey saved his strongest words to take aim at those who have suggested the virus can be curbed through new restrictions on business operations, closed schools and public gatherings.
"It's a question that only makes sense if you forget about everything else, all the other troubles that lockdowns set in motion,'' he said.
"The rest of life doesn't stop in a pandemic, least of all our basic responsibilities,'' he continued. "People still have bills to pay, children in need of schooling, businesses to run and employees who depend on them.''
And the governor, departing from his prepared remarks he previously released, took a slap at the mayors of Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff, all Democrats, who have publicly urged him to do more.
There's another reason Ducey is raising that point. Several legislators in his own party are moving to dissolve the emergency declaration he declared in March. In that declaration he specifically forbade local governments from imposing any restrictions that he had not approved.
If the statewide declaration no longer exists, then local governments would again be free to use their own powers. Ducey said he will oppose any move to strip him of emergency powers.
"I'm not going to hand over the keys to a small group of mayors who have expressed every intention of locking down their cities,'' he said.
Ducey's argument comes as the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record 4,957 hospital beds occupied by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
In intensive-care units, 1,158 COVID-19 patients are now occupying 65% of all ICU beds in the state. That compares with the prior peak of 970 in July.
Overall, 10,147 Arizonans have died from the virus, with 627,541 having been diagnosed with the disease.
Ducey, said lots of Arizonans do not have the option of remote work and are not getting direct deposits.
"To make a living, they have to show up somewhere,'' he said. "And if the doors are closed, then at a certain point they are never going to open again.''
And then there's what Ducey said is the other side of the issue, including increased opioid abuse, alcoholism, addiction, mental health issues, "the sheer loneliness of isolation,'' and suicides.
He also said he doesn't believe other states with stricter mandates are having any better luck in curbing the virus spread.
"They're still dealing with the worst of it, just as we are,'' he said.
Ducey did not address the fact that Arizona has the second highest daily case rate in the past seven days of any state in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In that period, CDC says Arizona has 122 cases per 100,000 residents. That was exceeded only by Rhode Island at 130.3.
A separate metric shows that only six states have a more rapid rate of spread than Arizona.
Ducey was unapologetic.
"I'm well aware that taking the measured, steady, responsible approach will continue to invite criticism from all directions that we're doing too much or not enough,'' the governor said. "The critics can say what they want, but the path I've outlined is the right path for Arizona.''
Ducey is effectively counting on the newly available vaccine to solve the problem, and he highlighted the new 24/7 vaccination site now available at State Farm Stadium in Glendale for those who are eligible at this point.
"Everyone needs this vaccine,'' he said. "And the sooner we all receive it, the more quickly we can get on with life.''
Ducey's decision to stay the course is likely to get a fight from fellow Republicans who resent the restrictions that remain on things like restaurant and gym capacity, and from Democrats who say the state needs to do more.
All that leads into Ducey's position on getting kids back in school — and ways to get students caught up on what they've missed.
"Before COVID, we had an achievement gap in our schools. And it's only gotten worse,'' he said, adding that there is a definite correlation between that gap and economic and racial lines.
"Distance learning has not been good for these students, who often don't have wi-fi or a laptop available,'' he said. That leads to his suggestions of summer school, longer school days and one-on-one targeted instruction and tutoring.
"It should be our goal that every student graduates high school on time and at grade level,'' Ducey said.
Karamargin stressed, though, that the governor was not seeking to mandate summer school, longer school days or private tutoring.
"We'll provide funding to schools for families that want it,'' he said.
He called it a "small mercy'' of the pandemic that for the most part, the virus does not seem to harm children.
But that doesn't apply to teachers, he noted. He pointed out, though, that teachers are in the category of people who, in most counties, are now eligible for the vaccine.
On the issue of taxes, the governor never made a direct reference to the decision by voters to approve a 3.5% income tax surcharge on earnings of Arizonans about $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for married couples filing jointly to help fund education.
But Ducey, who opposed that proposition, said states that take more money from residents "chase away opportunity with their new taxes.''
"Why on earth would we ever want to follow their failed and depressing example?'' he asked. He said he wants to "reform and lower taxes'' to "preserve Arizona's good name as a responsible, competitive state.''
An aide to the governor said what Ducey has in mind includes reductions in both business and individual taxes.
Ducey also said he wants lawmakers to create "better roads and bridges.'' He has consistently opposed any effort to raise gasoline taxes that finance those improvements.
He also called for:
• A "modernized gaming compact'' that would expand casino gaming on Arizona reservations in a way to generate more cash for tribes and the state;
• Expanding access to broadband which also will mean greater access to telemedicine;
• Having Arizona continue to be a leader on "water innovation.''
The governor opened his speech by referring to the violence last week at the nation's Capitol.
"In the United States of America, violence and vandalism have no place in the people's House,'' Ducey said. "Perpetrators should be prosecuted to the full extend of the law. Let us resolve that it never happens again.''
In an earlier conversation with Capitol Media Services, Ducey declined to say that President Trump bore any responsibility for inciting the riot.
Ducey's State of the State speech was his shortest to date, and was given virtually, rather than to a Capitol audience, due to the pandemic.