Ducey gives up emergency powers in deal to pass budget and tax cut

"He needed this in here in order for him to feel good about rescinding the emergency order because he's afraid of what Phoenix or Tucson are going to do,'' Townsend said Wednesday. "He's basically saying 'If I rescind the emergency order, then I need assurances that the cities can't do all this other stuff.' "

But there may be a delay: Townsend said she agreed to let Ducey defer ending his declaration until the state gets $450 million in COVID-19 relief funds Arizona is owed from the federal government, funds the state may be entitled to only if it still has a declared emergency.

And, on the subject of gubernatorial emergencies, senators also approved a related proposal by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, that limits future such declarations to no more than 120 days. Any extensions would have to be approved by the Legislature, and only for 30 days at a time.

As it is now, once a governor declares an emergency it can last as long as he or she wants. Lawmakers can void the action with a simple majority vote. But that does no good if they are not at the Capitol, as it takes either a call by the governor or a two-thirds vote to create a special legislative session.

Election audit